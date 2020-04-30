Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,043.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

