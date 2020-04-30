Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will report $4.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 million to $4.94 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 million to $20.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.31 million, with estimates ranging from $20.71 million to $33.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 243,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

