AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,284.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,043.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

