Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

