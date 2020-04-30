Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $41.39. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 2,104,057 shares.

Specifically, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after purchasing an additional 280,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

