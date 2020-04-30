Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

