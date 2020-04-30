AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

