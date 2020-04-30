Ag Growth International (AFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$27.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.60.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.43.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

