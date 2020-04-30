Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.56% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AERI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

