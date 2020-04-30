Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Short Interest Up 11.9% in April

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Aegion has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth $3,747,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aegion by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegion by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

