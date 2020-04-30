Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

