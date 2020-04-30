Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

