Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.