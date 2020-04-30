Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

