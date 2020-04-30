AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

