Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

