Abbrea Capital LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVDA stock opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average is $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

