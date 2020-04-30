Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

