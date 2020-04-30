Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $294.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

