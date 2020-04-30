Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

