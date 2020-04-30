Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens cut Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Aaron’s stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

