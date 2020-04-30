738 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,461,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $15,052,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

