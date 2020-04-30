6,499 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

