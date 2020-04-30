3,751 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.