2,820 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UNH stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.93. The stock has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

