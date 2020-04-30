1ST Source Bank Sells 318 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,302,642. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

