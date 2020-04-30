1ST Source Bank Sells 1,442 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

