1ST Source Bank Purchases 7,031 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

