1ST Source Bank Purchases 4,056 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

