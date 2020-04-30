1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

