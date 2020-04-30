1ST Source Bank Has $956,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.