1ST Source Bank Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

