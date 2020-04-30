1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3,248.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 76,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

