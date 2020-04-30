1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

