1ST Source Bank Buys 6,310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

