1ST Source Bank Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.