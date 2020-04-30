$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce sales of $14.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $51.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.40 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million.

FLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.