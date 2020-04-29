Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

