Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Hold”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE NOAH opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Noah by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

