Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) to “Hold”

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE NMFC opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

