Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

