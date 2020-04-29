Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Hold

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NABZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

