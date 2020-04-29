Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 134 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Stephen Green acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975 in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

GBLI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

