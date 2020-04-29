Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $915.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

