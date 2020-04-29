Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

