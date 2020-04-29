Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

