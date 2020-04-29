W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 17,670,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,431,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 152,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.