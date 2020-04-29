W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 17,670,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.
In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
WTI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
