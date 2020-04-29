Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long Acquires 1,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $19,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WWW stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 49.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.