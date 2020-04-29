Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long Acquires 1,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $19,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WWW stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 49.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

