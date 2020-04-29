Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

