Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.73. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 164,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 91,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.3% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 378,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

